- Above is the first episode of Global Forged, the search for GFW's next star. The YouTube description reads like this, "This is Global Forged. This is a chance for athletes all over the world to come to Windsor, Ontario, Canada to the Can-Am Dojo and earn the right to join the GFW roster. Scott D'Amore will serve as head trainer and you will see this journey play out on IMPACT and our social channels."

- As noted, Bobby Lashley's "two-sport athlete" storyline continued on last night's GFW Impact episode with Lashley choosing a MMA career over his pro wrestling career. He asked Jim Cornette for his full release, which led to a brawl with Moose to end the show. Lashley's American Top Team MMA partners joined in and stood tall with Lashley to close the episode. GFW announced on Twitter after the show that officials will have an announcement on Lashley's status later today, Friday.

- Below is video of GFW Global Champion Eli Drake addressing new #1 contender Johnny Impact ahead of their main event match on the September 28th Victory Road edition of Impact. Drake says there is one #1 and that's the man holding the GFW Global Title. He goes on and says people are wondering if he can hold onto the title but it's not going anywhere for a long time.

