Thanks to Kris Coburn for the following WWE live event results from today's show in Sydney, Australia:

* The Hardys defeated Cesaro and Sheamus

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Enzo Amore and Akira Tozawa

* Jason Jordan won a battle royal to become the new #1 contender to The Miz

* Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Emma, Nia Jax, Mickie James and Sasha Banks in a Fatal 5 Way

* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz retained over Jason Jordan after interference from Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. R-Truth and RAW Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose made the save before RAW GM Kurt Angle announced a six-man

* Dean Ambrose, R-Truth and Jason Jordan defeated The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a Sydney Street Fight

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.