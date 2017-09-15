- Above is the latest WWE2KDev Spotlight Series for WWE 2K18 and it focuses on what the backstage areas will look like in the game. Some of the locations include the wrestlers' locker room, backstage hallways, catering, car lot, and an office.

- WWE Shop's weekend sale is 30% of select full price items or 40% off select clearance items. There is no code needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale ends on September 17 at 11:59pm PT.

- Naomi sent a joke Baron Corbin's way comparing his looks (as a baby and now) to Pennywise from the movie, It. This is seemingly out of nowhere, but Corbin did mention seeing the film last week on his Twitter.

Found 1 of @BaronCorbinWWE baby pictures...still look the same pic.twitter.com/bJW1YeRQiu — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 15, 2017

Even on vacation we have to see @ITMovieOfficial and the best part is we are the only ones in the theater. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) September 8, 2017

