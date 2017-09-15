A recap of The Kingdom assaulting Bully Ray and The Briscoes a few weeks ago is shown to kick off the show.

Ian Riccaboni and Marty Scurll check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package.

Bully Ray comes to the ring. He cuts a brief in-ring promo about wanting to regain the Six-Man Tag Titles with The Briscoes at Death Before Dishonor.

A recap is shown highlighting the feud between Cheeseburger and Will Ferrera.

Cheeseburger makes his entrance. Will Ferrara attacks Cheeseburger from behind before the match begins. They exchange strikes.

Cheeseburger vs. Will Ferrara

They exchange strikes. Cheeseburger kicks Ferrara before dropping an elbow on him. Cheeseburger kicks Ferrara again. Ferrara rolls out of the ring. Cheeseburger eventually hits a cross-body to the outside on Ferrara. Cheeseburger stomps Ferrara before rolling him back into the ring. Ferrara sends Cheeseburger into the ropes. Ferrara clotheslines Cheeseburger prior to striking him several times on he mat. Ferrara locks in a modified headlock on Cheeseburger. Cheeseburger connects with a forearm to Ferrara. The fights spills to the ring apron. Ferrara hits a DDT on Cheeseburger on the ring apron as we head into a commercial break.

Ferrara connects with a kick to Cheeseburger as we return from the commercial break. Ferrara goes to the turnbuckle. Cheeseburger strikes Ferrara on the turnbuckle, sending him to ringside. Ferrara attempts to get back into the ring. Cheeseburger connects with a springboard knee to Ferrara. Cheeseburger strikes Ferrara with his elbow in the corner of the ring. Cheeseburger connects with a Senton from the top rope on Ferrara before pinning him for a two count. Ferrara strikes Cheeseburger. Ferrara hits a Michinoku Driver on Cheeseburger. Cheeseburger rolls Ferrara up for another two count. Ferrara eventually hits a forearm on Ferrara. Cheeseburger hits a Back-Suplex on Ferrara before pinning him for another two count. Cheeseburger briefly locks in an ankle lock, Ferrara rolls Cheeseburger into the turnbuckle. Cheeseburger rolls Ferrara up for a two count. Cheeseburger kicks Ferrara. Cheeseburger jumps off the top rope into a double knee face breaker from Ferrara. Ferrara hits a Flatliner on Cheeseburger before pinning him for a two count. Ferrara spits on Cheeseburger. Cheeseburger spits on Ferrara before striking him several times. Cheeseburger hits a Flatliner on Ferrara before kicking him in the face. Cheeseburger hits a Full Nelson Suplex on Ferrara. Cheeseburger hits a Tombstone Piledriver on Ferrara prior to pinning him for a two count. Cheeseburger goes to the top turnbuckle and hits a double stomp on Ferrara. Cheeseburger pins Ferrara for a two count. Ferrara blocks a Tornado DDT attempt from Cheeseburger. Ferrara locks in a modified cross-face with an elbow lock. Ferrara wins.

Winner: Will Ferrara

Rhett Titus comes out after the match to make Ferrara break the hold. Ferrara stomps Cheeseburger several times. Titus stomps Cheeseburger several times. They both stomp him several times after that.

Silas Young (w/The Beer City Bruiser) makes his entrance. Chase Brown is introduced in the ring.

Silas Young vs. Chase Brown

They lock up. Young locks in a headlock on Brown. Brown sends Young to the ropes, Young respond with a shoulder block. Young chops Brown several times. Brown eventually monkey flips Young. Theycechange strikes. Young eventually connects with a knee to the face of Brown. Young hits Misery on Brown. Young pins Brown for the win.

Winner: Silas Young

Young punches Brown several times after the match. Jay Lethal comes out. Lethal strikes Young several times. Security separates them. Lethal grabs a microphone. Lethal wants to fight right now. Young responds with wanting to wait until Death Before Dishonor for their Last Man Standing Match.

ROH World Champion Cody is interviewed. Cody says he's ready for his challenge against Minoru Suzuki.

A video is shown of Bullet Club making fun of Dalton Castle backstage at the recent U.K. show before Cody attacks him from behind. Cody calls him a novelty act.

Death Before Dishonor is hyped.

Search & Destroy (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jonathan Gresham & Jay White) and Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Tanga Roa, Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson) make their entrances.

Search & Destroy (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jonathan Gresham & Jay White) vs. Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Tanga Roa, Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson)

Gresham and Nick start the match. Nick sends Gresham to the corner. Gresham eventually hits a hurricanruna on Nick. Gresham dropkicks Nick out of the ring. Matt pulls Gresham out of the ring. White does a Suicide Dive to the outside on Matt. Gresham hits a Suicide Dive to the outside on Nick. Tonga and Roa get involved and attack their opponents. Tonga and Roa hit neckbreakers on Gresham and White. Shelley hits a double DDT on Tonga and Roa after an assist from Sabin. Sabin eventually hits a Suicide Dive to the outside on Tonga and Roa with Shelley holding the rope for him. Nick dropkicks Shelley. Nick and Matt hit a double Suicide Dive to the outside on Sabin and Shelley. Matt goes to the stage. Matt hits a Senton onto everyone from off the stage. Gresham dodges a superkick from Nick in the ring before hitting a hurricanruna on Matt in the ring. Gresham hits a springboard moonsault on Nick. Gresham hits a Suicide Dive to the outside on Matt. White suplexes Nick in the ring. Gresham goes to the top turnbuckle. Tonga intercepts Gresham's Shooting Star Press attempt from the top rope. White eventually hits Double Flatliner on Roa and Tonga. White hits a German Suplex on Roa before pinning him for a two count. Nick is tagged in, as is Sabin. Shelley comes into the ring. Nick kicks Shelley in the face before hitting a spin kick on Sabin. Nick elbows Shelley before kicking Sabin in the face. Nick connects with a knee to the face of Shelley. Nick clotheslines Sabin while hitting a bulldog on Shelley. Matt locks in a Sharpshooter on Shelley while Nick locks one in on Sabin. Gresham and White break it up. Roa and Tonga take their fight with Gresham and White out of the ring. Matt powerbombs Sabin on the top turnbuckle as Nick kicks him. Nick eventually hits a face buster on Gresham. White hits a Modified STO on Matt before going to the top rope. Matt hits a Senton to the outside on his opponents. Sabin hits a missile dropkick from the top rope on Matt. Matt superkicks Sabin. Sabin clotheslines Matt. Nick superkicks Sabin. White prevents the Meltzer Driver from happening, pulling Nick off the apron. Sabin and Shelley both superkick Matt in the ring. Sabin and Shelley hit a Modified Suplex on Matt. Sabin pins Matt for the win.

Winners: Search & Destroy (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jonathan Gresham & Jay White)

They hype Death Before Dishonor as the show comes to a close.

