- Above is the full match between Nikki Bella and Carmella at last year's No Mercy PPV. Nikki was able to pick up the win via pinfall after hitting the rack attack on Carmella. Currently, Carmella is still "Ms. Money in the Bank," while Nikki is prepping for her upcoming appearance on Dancing with the Stars, which premieres on September 18 on ABC.

- Today, WWE is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) by posting a gallery of some of wrestling's most influenctial Hispanic wrestlers. The collection includes: Eddie Guerrero, El Santo, Rey Mysterio, and La Parka.

#HispanicHeritageMonth kicks off today as we celebrate sports-entertainment's most influential Hispanic Superstars! https://t.co/RkVb5EOWMV — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2017

- NJPW Star, Bad Luck Fale, posted a Bullet Club reunion photo of himself along with The Guerillas of Destiny, Chase Owens, and AJ Styles. Styles was officially in the group from April of 2014 until January of 2016 when he headed for WWE.

