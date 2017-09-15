- Above is a preview of tonight's GFW AMPED Anthology PPV (Part 2), featuring a match between current NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young and SmackDown Star, Bobby Roode.

- As noted, Bobby Lashley's "two-sport athlete" storyline continued on last night's GFW Impact episode with Lashley choosing a MMA career over his pro wrestling career. He asked Jim Cornette for his full release, which led to a brawl with Moose to end the show. Lashley's American Top Team MMA partners joined in and stood tall with Lashley to close the episode. Today, GFW provided a storyline update on Lashley's status with the company where Cornette stated that because of Lashley and American Top Team's disrespectful actions during last night's Impact, he will not be given his unconditional release from his GFW contract. Both Lashley and American Top Team responded on Twitter, indicating he was leaving anyways. GFW replied, wondering if they actually read the update.

???? — American Top Team (@AmericanTopTeam) September 15, 2017

Did you guys read the article? https://t.co/w6Se8z20G0 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 15, 2017

- As noted, on last night's Impact, Trevor Lee (with the help of Caleb Konley) was able to defeat Sonjay Dutt and capture the X Division Championship for the third time. After his big win, Lee did a victory lap, taunted Dutt, and said that nobody would be stopping him and Konley.

