Hulk Hogan, a longtime resident of Florida, seems to think that some victims of Hurricane Irma are complaining over the loss of power or water. Hogan took to Twitter to put on the response to the hurricane.

No water,no power,crybabies,everyone's complaining,these people have no clue how bad it could be,Praying for those that got hit hard,lost — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 14, 2017

In a response to a tweet of support, Hogan called some of the victims "spoiled" and lamented them for complaining when things could've been worse.

we're good but some spoiled people don't have a clue,they need a K Owens head butt my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 14, 2017

Hogan continued to stand by his stance in another tweet where he talked about people who "lost everything."

Homes,lives,businesses,lost everything,thank you God for helping those with divine highly blessings,God speed only love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 14, 2017

Hogan lives in Tampa, Florida. Hurricane Irma has killed 38 people in the U.S. and a total of 81 people including the Caribbean.

