WrestlingINC.com owner Raj Giri was on a media conference call on Tuesday with Global Force Wrestling creative team Sonjay Dutt, Scott D'Amore and "Big" John Gaburick. Giri asked about the backstage reaction to the multitude of rumors that have surrounded GFW over the past few weeks.

Rumors swirled that Anthem was ready to sell GFW, but recent reports stated the contrary and announced new digital initiatives to get the company back on track. GFW president Ed Nordholm seemingly helped improve morale and create a sense of stability in a meeting last week.

"There hasn't been a lot of backstage reaction in a sense because we haven't had any events," D'Amore said. "But I think that Ed Nordholm addressed those issues quite eloquently and pretty succinctly last week, so I think that tells you where Anthem is and that they're investing in key areas and we're moving forward."

Dutt, D'Amore and Gaburick took over as heads of the creative team after Jeff Jarrett took an indefinite leave of absence from the company. Despite the constant state of flux, the people who work for GFW are feeling better about the status of the company.

"I think that the promotion has been prophesied by a lot of people for many, many years. I get it, we're all in this business," Gaburick said. "Having those stories out there generate page views and generate drama and controversy and all that stuff. But I think Ed addressed that, we have a have a solid plan to move forward and we're excited for the future."

