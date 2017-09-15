- Mojo Rawley is currently in Dubai doing promotional work for WWE. In the interview with The National in the video above. During the interview, Mojo was asked about WWE bringing a pay-per-view to the U.A.E.

"We need a big show here ASAP if you're asking me," Mojo said. "The Arab people are some of our most passionate, biggest fans. Every time we come over here it's unreal."

- There will apparently be another Hell In A Cell match at next month's WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported on his podcast that the current plan is for WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day to defend their titles in the Cell against The Usos.

- WWE has a new Bayley "Huggers Gunna Hug" sweatshirt, as seen below. As Bayley mentioned in the post, starting today and through this weekend, WWEShop.com has 30% off regular priced merchandise and 40% off clearance merchandise. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. Please note that the sale excludes title belts, the AJ Styles vest, the Finn Balor jacket, WWE 2K18, the MITB Blue briefcase and WrestleMania plaques .

New sweater! But also, pretty much everything on @wweshop is 30% off! Check it out. A post shared by Bayley (@itsmebayley) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

