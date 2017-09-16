Thanks to Brian Ware for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Osaka, Japan:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day retained over Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin

* Sami Zayn defeated Aiden English

* Randy Orton defeated Rusev in a Last Man Standing match

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retained over Kevin Owens

* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

* Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Carmella, Lana, Tamina Snuka and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya. Asuka was with the babyfaces and received a great pop as she spoke to the crowd before the match, wearing a sling on her arm

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura got the biggest pop of the night, right above Asuka. He took out The Singh Brothers after the match and spoke to the crowd to thank them

