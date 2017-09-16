We are just over a week away from WWE No Mercy and as of this writing there are six announced matches. Today's question is, which are you most excited about seeing and why? Below is the full card:

* Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman (WWE Universal Championship)

* John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

* Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma (WWE Raw Women's Championship)

* Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins (c) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

* Neville (c) vs. Enzo Amore (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

* Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

