Thanks to Andy Barnes for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Brisbane, Australia:

* Jason Jordan won a battle royal to become the new #1 contender to The Miz

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Enzo Amore and Akira Tozawa. The crowd went along with Enzo for his pre-match stuff but he didn't do anything special during the match

* The Hardy Boys defeated Cesaro and Sheamus. Lots of Matt & Jeff fans in the crowd

* Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt. Wyatt attacked Balor before the match and controlled most of it but Balor came back and got the win

Intermission

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Emma, Mickie James, Nia Jax and Sasha Banks. Bliss got the roll up on Emma for the win

* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz retained over Jason Jordan, Jordan won by DQ due to interference from Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. R-Truth and RAW Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose made the save and out came Kurt Angle to make a six-man match

* Dean Ambrose, R-Truth and Jason Jordan defeated The Miztourage

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a Brisbane Street Fight

