- Shinsuke Nakamura returned to Japan for today's WWE live event in Osaka but lost to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in the main event, thanks to The Singh Brothers. Nakamura did get payback after the match before cutting a promo for the crowd. Asuka also appeared at the show and cut a promo for the fans. She was in the corner of Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Becky Lynch as they defeated Tamina Snuka, Lana, Carmella and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya. Above is pre-show video of Nakamura talking about coming back to Japan as a SmackDown Superstar.

- A new episode of WWE Music Power 10 will premiere on the WWE Network this coming Thursday at 5pm EST. Below is the synopsis for the thirty minute episode:

"The WWE Music Power 10 is back with a special Brooklyn edition counting down the most spectacular entrances from SummerSlam Weekend!"

- Goldust has been added to the Hurricane Harvey benefit show that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is hosting in Los Angeles next Sunday after WWE No Mercy ends at the Staples Center. Corey Graves, Kurt Angle and Rob Van Dam were previously announced. Tickets can be purchased at BookerTLive.com. Below is the updated flyer for the event:

Have your tix for Booker T Live: Hurricane Harvey Relief on Sept. 24 right after @WWE #NoMercy in #LA? Get them at https://t.co/FHD4dHfSEc! pic.twitter.com/PBk3rysK5L — Chuck Rice (@CRICE17) September 16, 2017

