- Earlier today, Destruction in Hiroshima took place with IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi defeating Zack Sabre Jr. in the main event. Destruction in Kobe will be live on NJPW World (3am ET) on September 24 with Kenny Omega defending his IWGP United States Championship against Juice Robinson. Here are today's full results:

* Chaos (Hirooki Goto, Jado, and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Jushin Liger, and Tiger Mask

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson defeated Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale and Leo Tonga)

* Roppongi Vice (Beretta and Rocky Romero) defeated Bullet Club (Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi)

* Kota Ibushi, Michael Elgin, and Togi Makabe defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, TAKA Michinoku, and Takashi Iizuka)

* Funky Future (Ricochet and Ryusuke Taguchi) (c) defeated Suzuki-gun (Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* War Machine (Hanson and Ray Rowe) (c) defeated Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Roa) and Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer) (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito) defeated Chaos (Gedo, Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Will Ospreay)

* KUSHIDA (c) defeated El Desperado (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) defeated Zack Sabre Jr. (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

- NJPW has a new round of merchandise including an "Ace" Hiroshi Tanahashi shirt along with new shirts for Hiromu Takahashi and Los Ingobernables de Japon.

- WWE is currently touring overseas and held a live event in Osaka, Japan, earlier today. Below is video of both WWE and NJPW stars together at a restaurant. The group includes: Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Juice Robinson, Tamina, Natalya, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Luke Harper, Big E, and others.

