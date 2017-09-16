Source: Bleacher Report

Kairi Sane spoke with Bleacher Report after winning the Mae Young Classic earlier this week. Here are some of the highlights:

What she said to Shayna Baszler after their Mae Young Classic match:

"I respect her so much and I told her that. I told her I was happy and I appreciated this chance. Both of us told each other, 'Hopefully, we will have more chances, more competition in the future.'"

The women's revolution and her message:

"The women's revolution, I respect that very much. I keep encouraging fans and, beyond that, women in general. I want to convey the message: women are strong. In the end, I want more people to know and recognize women's wrestling. I want to be a leader representing all strong women in the world."

Kairi Sane On Performing For American Fans Vs. Japanese Fans, Her Elbow Drop, Winning The MYC
The language barrier and why it matters less with pro wrestling:

"Carrying on conversations is very difficult. I can't convey what I want to in English very well. It's hard to understand what's being said to me. In wrestling, I find that feelings are more important than words. What is important is what's in your heart and I can convey that in wrestling. I felt that throughout the Mae Young tournament. It's the spirit I have felt."

