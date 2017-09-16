Source: Bleacher Report

Kairi Sane spoke with Bleacher Report after winning the Mae Young Classic earlier this week. Here are some of the highlights:

What she said to Shayna Baszler after their Mae Young Classic match:

"I respect her so much and I told her that. I told her I was happy and I appreciated this chance. Both of us told each other, 'Hopefully, we will have more chances, more competition in the future.'"

The women's revolution and her message:

"The women's revolution, I respect that very much. I keep encouraging fans and, beyond that, women in general. I want to convey the message: women are strong. In the end, I want more people to know and recognize women's wrestling. I want to be a leader representing all strong women in the world."

The language barrier and why it matters less with pro wrestling:

"Carrying on conversations is very difficult. I can't convey what I want to in English very well. It's hard to understand what's being said to me. In wrestling, I find that feelings are more important than words. What is important is what's in your heart and I can convey that in wrestling. I felt that throughout the Mae Young tournament. It's the spirit I have felt."

