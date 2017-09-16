- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring McMahon Family assaults. The group includes Brock Lesnar giving Vince an F5, Brie Bella slapping Stephanie, and AJ Styles throwing Shane through a car window.

-As we head towards No Mercy and Hell in a Cell, ESPN posted their latest WWE Power Rankings. Rounding out the top five are: The Miz, AJ Styles, John Cena, Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman at number one.

Backstage News On Kevin Owens Busting Open Vince McMahon On WWE SmackDown Live
See Also
Backstage News On Kevin Owens Busting Open Vince McMahon On WWE SmackDown Live

- As noted, WWE is currently touring overseas and Xavier Woods tried to get a Mario Kart session going while on the trip over. Randy Orton then jokingly taunted Woods for backing out after seeing him in the hotel lobby. Woods responded "it's on," no word on if it will be featured on Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles