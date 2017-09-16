- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring McMahon Family assaults. The group includes Brock Lesnar giving Vince an F5, Brie Bella slapping Stephanie, and AJ Styles throwing Shane through a car window.

-As we head towards No Mercy and Hell in a Cell, ESPN posted their latest WWE Power Rankings. Rounding out the top five are: The Miz, AJ Styles, John Cena, Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman at number one.

- As noted, WWE is currently touring overseas and Xavier Woods tried to get a Mario Kart session going while on the trip over. Randy Orton then jokingly taunted Woods for backing out after seeing him in the hotel lobby. Woods responded "it's on," no word on if it will be featured on Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

We tried getting a big Mario Kart session going on this plane but the wireless play doesn't reach far enough for us to do so ?? — Austin Creed ???? (@XavierWoodsPhD) September 15, 2017

You saw I was in the lobby and backed out. Knew you didn't want none https://t.co/U4SfTnDb9Q — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) September 15, 2017

Yooooo, Whose mans is this?!? Tomorrow it's on.... https://t.co/DpG7z8cepa — Austin Creed ???? (@XavierWoodsPhD) September 15, 2017

