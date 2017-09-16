- Above, Cathy Kelley looks at Asuka coming to Raw and showed some reactions from fans on Twitter. In August, Asuka broke her collarbone and ended up relinquishing her NXT Women's Championship as she makes her way to the main roster.

- WWE released some new Halloween costumes, which include youth-sized John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Sasha Banks outfits. They've also added a Kalisto costume, and masks of The Rock and John Cena.

Kalisto Adult Halloween Costume 2017https://t.co/pqosZDI06l pic.twitter.com/3OUPKUzgem — WWE Shop Updates (@WShopUpdates) September 16, 2017

The Rock Deluxe Halloween Maskhttps://t.co/RKEYECXXJt pic.twitter.com/DqX5M27lGI — WWE Shop Updates (@WShopUpdates) September 16, 2017

John Cena Deluxe Halloween Mask https://t.co/kjytRUNLab pic.twitter.com/3nmDCallEC — WWE Shop Updates (@WShopUpdates) September 16, 2017

- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne offered up a preview of his Halloween themed merchandise that's due out in October. The preview showed a clown-like Dunne with "Bruiserweight" above and the WWE UK Championship peaking out from some balloons. Dunne was able to successfully defend his title against Wolfgang on this week's episode of NXT.

New merch coming for the month of October ?? pic.twitter.com/8vxLjBYCka — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) September 16, 2017

