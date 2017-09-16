- In the video above, AJ Styles, The New Day, Finn Balor, Sheamus/Cesaro, and Seth Rollins talk about the best wrestling video games ever. Some of their picks were No Mercy, WrestleMania 2000, Virtual Pro Wrestling 2, WWF WrestleFest, and WCW Nitro.

- Sasha Banks will be in San Jose, California on Monday, September 18 at the Cricket Wireless store located at 1156 N. Capital from 10am-12pm. She will be signing autographs and taking photos, which are first-come, first-served.

- Extra TV caught up with Nikki Bella and her dance partner, Artem Chigvintsev, before their appearance on Dancing with the Stars. Practicing the Tango, Nikki says because of her wrestling background it's tough to not be the dominant one with this specific dance. The duo also teases something will be at the end of their dance that WWE fans will want to see. Dancing with the Stars premieres on Monday at 8pm ET on ABC.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.