- Above, Xavier Woods and Adam Conover (from Tru TV's Adam Ruins Everything) talk video games and play some Power Rangers: Mega Battle.

- WWE posted an article with some of the WWE Superstars talking about their fears. The group includes Nikki Bella, Sasha Banks, Rhyno, Renee Young, Karl Anderson, Heath Slater, and Curt Hawkins. Jeff Hardy was also asked, and he has a fear of snakes.

"I have a fear of snakes. They are all around by my house," Hardy said. "When I'm weeding the pond, I see water moccasins all the time. It freaks me out a bit, but I'm starting to overcome it with the help of my 6-year-old daughter. She loves them!"

- Paul Heyman joined WWE Host, Scott Stanford, on a PIX 11 News broadcast to talk about New York Yankee nicknames. Stanford rattled off a number of nicknames and Heyman was able to get a large majority of them correct.

