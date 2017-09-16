The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Dash Wilder and Rhyno make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Dash Wilder vs. Rhyno

They lock up. They exchange wrist locks. Rhyno locks in a headlock on WIlder. Wilder punches Rhyno in the face. Wilder headbutts Rhyno. Rhyno chops and strikes Wilder. Rhyno hits a shoulder block on Wilder. Rhyno clotheslines Wilder. Wilder sends Rhyno into the corner. Rhyno connects with an elbow to the face of Wilder. Rhyno sits on the top turnbuckle, Wilder pushes him off to ringside. Wilder rolls Rhyno back into the ring. Wilder pins Rhyno for a two count. Wilder strikes Rhyno several times on the mat. Rhyno chops Wilder. Wilder connects with an elbow strike on Rhyno before pinning him for a two count. Wilder slams Rhyno to the mat. Wilder briefly locks in a modified chinlock, Rhyno fights out of it. Rhyno clotheslines Wilder. Rhyno sends Wilder into the corner before driving his shoulder into him. Rhyno hits a belly-to-belly suplex on Wilder. Rhyno pins Wilder for a two count. Wilder dodges an attack attempt by Rhyno in he corner. Wilder rolls Rhyno up with his feet on the ropes, the referee catches him. Wilder connects with a knee strike on Rhyno. Rhyno hits a spinebuster on Wilder. Rhyno pins Wilder for the win.

Winner: Rhyno

A recap is shown of Roman Reigns defeating Jason Jordan on RAW.

A recap of the latest verbal exchange between Roman Reigns and John Cena from RAW is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the brawl between Braun Strowman and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar following an in-ring promo from Paul Heyman.

Mustafa Ali, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Noam Dar, Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese make their entrances.

Mustafa Ali, Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik vs. Noam Dar, Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese

Dorado and Daivari start the match. Daivari kicks Dorado. Dorado hits a hurricanruna on Daivari. Dorado dropkicks Daivari before pinning him for a one count. Dorado hits a springboard moonsault on Daivari. Dorado pins Daivari for a two count before locking in a modified shoulder lock. Daivari backs Dorado into the corner. Daivari eventually drives his hip into Dorado. Dar is tagged in. Dorado hits a jawbreaker on Dar. Ali is tagged in. Ali stomps on the elbow of Dar from off the top turnbuckle. Metalik is tagged in. Metalik hits a double axe handle on Dar from off the top rope. Dar strikes Metalik. Metalik ducks a clothesline attempt by Dar. Metalik hits a modified facebuster on Dar. Dar rolls out of the ring. We head into a commercial break.

Daivari, now the legal man for his team, stomps Metalik in the ring as we return from the commercial break. Daivari briefly locks in a facelock, Metalik fights out of it. Daivari sends Metalik to the ropes. Metalik hits a Back-Handspring into a Stunner on Daivari. Ali is tagged in, as is Dar. Ali dropkicks Dar. Ali hits a rolling neck-breaker on Dar. Nese and Daivari break up a pinfall attempt by Ali. Metalik and Dorado come in and strike Nese and Daivari. Metalik, Dorado and Ali send all of their opponents out of the ring. Metalik, Dorado and Ali simultaneously hit Sentons over the top rope to the outside on all three of their opponents. Ali rolls Dar back into the ring. Ali ascends the turnbuckle. Ali hits an Inverted 450 Splash on Dar. Ali pins Dar for the win.

Winners: Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik & Mustafa Ali

A recap of the match between John Cena and Braun Strowman on RAW is shown to close the show with Strowman getting disqualified after Powerslamming Cena on steel steps.

