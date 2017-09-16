- Above is the hype video for KUSHIDA vs. El Desparado, which took place earlier today. KUSHIDA was able to retain his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against his opponent.

- Speaking of KUSHIDA, he showed up to the event in a Delorean, popularized in the Back to the Future movie franchise. His finisher is called Back to the Future and the NJPW star has been known to dress up like Michael J. Fox's character, Marty McFly, at some events.

Great Scott! IWGP Jr Champ @KUSHIDA_0904 makes his entrance at #njdest Hiroshima Sun Plaza! Time to make history!pic.twitter.com/O1fCAvO03D — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) September 16, 2017

- As noted, the Destruction in Kobe show will take place on September 24 and will be live on NJPW World. Here is the full card:

* Hirai Kawato and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Shota Umino and Tomoyuki Oka

* Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask vs. Suzuki-gun (El Desperado and Taka Michinoku)

* David Finlay and Togi Makabe vs. Katsuya Kitamura and Michael Elgin

* Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Chaos (Beretta, Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi)

* Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Takashi Iizuka and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) vs. Taguchi Japan (Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ricochet and Ryusuke Taguchi)

* War Machine (Hanson and Raymond Rowe) (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) vs. Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer) (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Chaos (Rocky Romero, Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi, Sanada and Tetsuya Naito)

* Chaos (Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil and Hiromu Takahashi)

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Juice Robinson (IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship)

- NJPW Star, Trent Barreta, posted a photo of a list that he had recently made, "15 former WWE wrestlers who think they're still relevant (but they're not)." In the caption Barreta wrote, "Real article on a real website."

Real article on a real website A post shared by Trent? (@trentylocks) on Sep 15, 2017 at 10:49pm PDT

