WWE took a look at the 20 best entrances of all-time, featuring Superstars like Rey Mysterio, Triple H, The Ultimate Warrior, and more. Below is the complete list with a video of each Superstar's entrance.
#20 - Gangrel
#19 - Rey Mysterio
#18 - The Hardys
#17 - Bayley
#16 - Bobby Roode
#15 - The Rock
#14 - Shinsuke Nakamura
#13 - Naomi
#12 - The Ultimate Warrior
#11 - The Shield
#10 - The Sandman
#9 - Goldust
#8 - Hulk Hogan
#7 - "The Demon" Finn Balor
#6 - Goldberg
#5 - Bray Wyatt
#4 - Chris Jericho
#3 - Kane
#2 - Triple H
#1 - The Undertaker
