- According to PWInsider, former WCW Wrestler, Lodi, announced yesterday at a Palmetto Championship Wrestling show in Columbia, South Carolina that he would be retiring from in-ring competition. Lodi said he has had three neck surgeries over his career and will do public speaking going forward. Working for WCW from 1997 until 2000, most fans will remember him as part of Raven's Flock and one half of the tag team, The West Hollywood Blondes.

- In their latest poll, WWE asked fans: "Which Raw Superstar are you most eager for Asuka to face?" As of this writing, the results are: Sasha Banks (36 percent), Alexa Bliss (29 percent), Nia Jax (20 percent), Other (8 percent), Bayley (5 percent), and Emma (3 percent).

- Along with some photos from previous matches, Samoa Joe shared his thoughts on blood, how it's become his "companion," and how he looks forward to helping other wrestlers accept it as theirs. As noted, Joe has been out of action since late August after suffering a knee injury during a match with John Cena at a WWE live event. Joe was scheduled to wrestle Cena on Raw on August 28, however the match was dropped. He is slated to return to action at the end of October.

