- WWE sent out well wishes to Rapper, Flo Rida, who turns 38 today. Above is when he engaged in a rap battle against Bo Dallas.

- According to WWE Network News, during this week's Goldberg Flashback Friday stream, WWE announced the WWE 24: Goldberg episode will be coming to the Network in November. Goldberg finished up his most recent WWE run, losing the Universal Title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

Ryback On If Daniel Bryan And The Miz Really Have Heat, Vince McMahon Apologizing Over Miz Finish
- Today, Johnny Gargano and Candice LaRae are celebrating their one year wedding anniversary. Both posted a number of photos on their respective Twitter accounts to commemorate the big event.

