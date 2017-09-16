Happy birthday to a man who participated in one of the greatest rap battles of this generation, @official_flo! #BoRida @TheBoDallas pic.twitter.com/vpOGht99qL WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2017

- WWE sent out well wishes to Rapper, Flo Rida, who turns 38 today. Above is when he engaged in a rap battle against Bo Dallas.

- According to WWE Network News, during this week's Goldberg Flashback Friday stream, WWE announced the WWE 24: Goldberg episode will be coming to the Network in November. Goldberg finished up his most recent WWE run, losing the Universal Title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

- Today, Johnny Gargano and Candice LaRae are celebrating their one year wedding anniversary. Both posted a number of photos on their respective Twitter accounts to commemorate the big event.

Around this time.. exactly one year ago today I married the girl of my dreams, my biggest supporter and most importantly.. my best friend. pic.twitter.com/C36qScZhmN — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) September 16, 2017

