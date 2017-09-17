Luke Rockhold didn't disappoint in his return to the Octagon in the first time in over a year as he defeated David Branch in the main event at UFC Fight Night 116 from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Rockhold finished the fight by TKO in the second round, moving his record to 16-3 and winning in his comeback since losing to Michael Bisping in June 2016.

The show's co-main event saw Mike Perry knockout Alex Reyes with a knee in the first round. It was Perry's 11th win, his second in a row after defeating Jake Ellenberger in April. We've embedded highlights in the video above.

Below are complete results from UFC Fight Night 116:

Preliminary Card (FOX Sports 1):

1) Gilbert Burns def. Jason Saggo via KO (punch) at 4:55 of Round Two

2) Uriah Hall def. Krzysztof Jotko via TKO (punches) at 2:25 of round two

3) Daniel Spitz def. Anthony Hamilton via TKO (punches) at 0:24 of round one

4) Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Tony Martin via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) in all three rounds

Main Card (FOX Sports 1):

5) Justin Ledet def. Azunna Anyanwu via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) in all three rounds

6) Kamaru Usman def. Sérgio Moraes via KO (punches) at 2:48 of round one

7) Gregor Gillespie def. Jason Gonzalez via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:11 of round two

8) Anthony Smith def. Hector Lombard via TKO (punches) at 2:33 of round three

9) Mike Perry def. Alex Reyes via KO (knee) at 1:19 of round one

10) Luke Rockhold def. David Branch via TKO (punches) at 4:05 of round two

