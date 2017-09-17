- The WWE RAW crew is headed back to the United States for Monday's No Mercy go-home edition of RAW in San Jose after wrapping up a tour of Australia and New Zealand. Above is video of Reigns thanking the fans after Saturday's show in Brisbane.

- As noted, the second season of WWE Story Time will premiere on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. There will be Story Time season one episodes airing on the main stream from 4:30pm until 5:30pm and then from 9:30pm until 11:06pm with the new episode beginning at 11:06pm EST. Below is the synopsis for that thirty-minute episode:

"World travelers Chris Jericho, Corey Graves, Kofi Kingston, and Jonathan Coachman recount some bizarre international encounters."

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods has filmed new "UpUpDownDown" content while traveling overseas with WWE this weekend. Here he is after filming with WWE United States Champion AJ Styles in Osaka, Japan:

