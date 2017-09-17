Yesterday we asked which match you found most compelling on next Sunday's No Mercy card - and not surprisingly - it came down to John Cena vs. Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar. While it wasn't a blowout, "The Monster Among Men" and "The Beast" won, thanks to its "big fight" feel and the general interest of how these two will match-up in the ring. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt picked up a few votes - both real and sarcastic - but the dark horse pick was Neville and Enzo. There's interest to see how good of a match Neville can pull out of Enzo and if WWE would actually put the title on the newest addition to 205 Live.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

Member_AJ's_Title_Run_I_Member:

"Brock vs Braun. Just because it's finally nice to see Brock as a physical underdog."

Blackstarlounge:

"I would like to suggest that the most interesting match may be Enzo vs. Neville. If Enzo wins the Cruiserweight championship, then WWE may be heading for a polar shift in the presentation of that division. Possibly leading it towards the direction it went the last time they had a Cruiserweight division years ago, not a good place."

The Zlatan™:

"Lesnar vs Braun has a big match feel. Cena destroying Reigns on the mic every damn week is just hilarious to see but it's no "dream match" like WWE keeps trying to tell us."

