Comedic wrestling:

"I started in the seventies so I still act like it's real. I still think it's real and anything that isn't crisp, I don't like it. Even though I can be wrong... But I can't do the dick spot, I can't do the blow up dolls, or work with the little girl or anything like that, I just can't do it."

Why he won't be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:

"I am nothing compared to these guys that go into the Hall of Fame. I am just a guy, a fan, who loves pro wrestling, loves everything it used to stand for. I never got in it for the money. I just wanted to be apart of it because I love the business. And whether it was thirty-thousand people there or fifty-two, I never gave less than the best of my effort or try to short change anybody and I just love this wrestling business and that's it."

The only time he saw Randy Savage break character:

"I saw Randy break character for about thirty seconds of his life once. He had this little dog and it died from parvo. And a tear comes down and he was Randy for like thirty seconds. And that was the only time I'd seen him break character."

The positives of today's wrestling:

"Well, the guys are so athletic and anything that the guys do today, it's not their fault. They didn't have the advantage that we had of getting in the ring with forty-year-olds training twenty-year-olds night after night and learning. It's wasn't that they liked me, they were just trying to keep me from hurting them because I was so rotten. But you learned and you listened."

Matt Cappotelli's brain cancer:

"Matt was such a rib because we were like the Yin and Yang because I was the equal guy and he was the guy that would say he loved Jesus no matter what you did to him. He would never cuss, he's the nicest guy, he would never get upset. Then he had this thing with the brain tumor, the brain surgery years ago and all of a sudden he had to get a check up and he had to go through it again."

