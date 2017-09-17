Source: F4WOnline

We reported last week that the Vince McMahon - Kevin Owens headbutt spot on last Tuesday's SmackDown Live was planned for Vince to get busted open, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. It was speculated that Vince bladed before the segment and covered it up with nu-skin, which would lead to the wound re-opening with a lot of blood.

Meltzer confirmed on last night's Wrestling Observer Radio that it was indeed what happened, however it is believed that Vince used Vaseline instead of nu-skin to cover the cut. Meltzer added that the original plan was for Stephanie McMahon to come to the ring with a towel. Vince was supposed to be bleeding all over the towel, which is why she came out.

WWE.com issued a storyline update on Vince on Wednesday, stating that following the attack, he did not give comment and refused to be looked at by medical staff.

Meltzer noted the recklessness of the angle, stating that Vince's memory "is really bad now" and that hopefully he doesn't pay for it sooner or later in life.

