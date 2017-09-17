- Above is video of Taryn Terrell posing for an NFL themed photo shoot, specifically supporting the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to ImpactWrestling.com, Terrell will be giving weekly NFL predictions as the season rolls along. Below are two photos from her shoot.

It's good to be a @steelers fan... Check out a behind the scenes look at @iamtarynterrell's #NFL photo shoot on our official YouTube channel and website! #FootballSunday A post shared by IMPACT (@impactwrestling) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

- A number of 2017 One Night Only DVDs are now up for pre-order on ShopTNA.com and will begin shipping on September 28. The DVDs include: Victory Road, Turning Point, Rivals, No Surrender, and Jokers Wild.

- As noted, it has been confirmed Bound for Glory will take place in Canada with an official announcement on the city coming on Monday. Via Impact Wrestling's Twitter, they are asking fans where it will land in Canada. As of this writing, the results are: Toronto (59 percent), Another Location (19 percent), Vancouver (14 percent), and Ottawa (8 percent).

While we will wait to tell you the city until Monday.... #BFGCanada ???? 11.5 pic.twitter.com/KMzzRJRUTG — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 16, 2017

