- Above are times when WWE Superstars were able to overcome power moves from their opponents. The group includes Braun Strowman taking a suplex from Brock Lesnar, The Ultimate Warrior getting up after a Pedigree, and others.

- At yesterday's CMLL 84th Anniversary show, Mae Young Classic competitor, Princesa Sugehit, lost a Mask vs. Mask Match against Zeuxis. Sugehit has 21 years of experience as a luchadora, below you can see her unmasking.

Ernestina Sugehit Salazar es el nombre real de Princesa Sugehit, que ha perdido su incógnita ante Zeuxis. #84AniversarioCMLL pic.twitter.com/MoaIJrbA3J — CMLL Lucha Libre (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 16, 2017

- As noted, at a WWE live event in Osaka, Japan, AJ Styles wore the mask he used at times during his NJPW run with the Bullet Club. Wearing it just during his entrance, he took it off once the match got started. Styles later posted a photo of it on his Instagram and wrote, "Had to show that CLUB love in Osaka!"

Had to show that CLUB love in Osaka! A post shared by AJ Styles (@ajstylesp1) on Sep 16, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

