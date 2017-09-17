- Above, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella talk about Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and the importance of Connor's Cure in honor of Connor "The Crusher" Michalek. Bryan gave some background on how the WWE became aware of Connor and how they connected.

- Shinsuke Nakamura commented on his return to Osaka, Japan as the WWE headed overseas. The video included his entrance getting a big response from the crowd and clips from his match. Nakamura said it was such an honor to return as a SmackDown Superstar. Nakamura will face Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell on October 8.

Bayley On How She Feels Talking To Vince McMahon, Triple H's Advice To Her, Possible Heel Turn, More
See Also
Bayley On How She Feels Talking To Vince McMahon, Triple H's Advice To Her, Possible Heel Turn, More

- A fan posted multiple photos of Bayley supporting her buddy, AJ Lee, and writing "Get a friend who supports you as much as Bayley supports AJ Lee." AJ ended up retweeting it and responded Bayley is "A majestic unicorn, too precious for this world."

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles