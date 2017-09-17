- Above, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella talk about Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and the importance of Connor's Cure in honor of Connor "The Crusher" Michalek. Bryan gave some background on how the WWE became aware of Connor and how they connected.

- Shinsuke Nakamura commented on his return to Osaka, Japan as the WWE headed overseas. The video included his entrance getting a big response from the crowd and clips from his match. Nakamura said it was such an honor to return as a SmackDown Superstar. Nakamura will face Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell on October 8.

- A fan posted multiple photos of Bayley supporting her buddy, AJ Lee, and writing "Get a friend who supports you as much as Bayley supports AJ Lee." AJ ended up retweeting it and responded Bayley is "A majestic unicorn, too precious for this world."

get you a friend who supports you as much as @itsBayleyWWE supports @TheAJMendez pic.twitter.com/hCZSeGvuAF — ? (@apriIshield) September 16, 2017

She is a majestic unicorn, too precious for this world. https://t.co/KH4mId3KIQ — AJ (@TheAJMendez) September 17, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.