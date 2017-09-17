- Above is a look back at 2007, when Randy Orton wrestled John Cena Sr. as his son was handcuffed to the bottom rope and forced to watch. Orton dominated the match and was able to hit the RKO on Cena's Dad, despite Cody Rhodes coming out to fight off Orton.
- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes: Lana, Randy Orton, Natalya, and Triple H (with Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler).
- At a WWE live event in Brisbane, Australia, Bray Wyatt attacked Finn Balor before their match could get officially started. Afterwards, Balor sent out a photo showing his jacket was ripped and he wasn't happy about it. The two Superstars will face off again at No Mercy after Balor was able to defeat Wyatt at SummerSlam.
Generally I can forgive people for almost all of their actions...— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) September 16, 2017
Ruining my jacket is NOT one of them! #WWEBrisbane #Braywyatt pic.twitter.com/dZcid1gdMa
