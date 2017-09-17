- Above is a look back at 2007, when Randy Orton wrestled John Cena Sr. as his son was handcuffed to the bottom rope and forced to watch. Orton dominated the match and was able to hit the RKO on Cena's Dad, despite Cody Rhodes coming out to fight off Orton.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes: Lana, Randy Orton, Natalya, and Triple H (with Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler).

Come see me tonight wrestle in #wwehonolulu ?????? What is your dream location to travel too?? A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Sep 13, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

One hell of a steak! Thanks for the meal, Rich. I'll be back without a doubt and bring @kim.orton01 @andiamolv @thedlasvegas @richardwilk A post shared by Randy Orton (@randyorton) on Sep 13, 2017 at 12:48am PDT

?????? A post shared by natbynature (@natbynature) on Sep 14, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

The calm before the storm... Win, lose, or draw, it is my pleasure to welcome @kairisane_wwe and @QoSBaszler to @WWE. #MaeYoungClassic A post shared by Paul "Triple H" Levesque (@tripleh) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

See Also Gambling Sites May Drop WWE After Someone Made Over $45K Betting On SummerSlam

- At a WWE live event in Brisbane, Australia, Bray Wyatt attacked Finn Balor before their match could get officially started. Afterwards, Balor sent out a photo showing his jacket was ripped and he wasn't happy about it. The two Superstars will face off again at No Mercy after Balor was able to defeat Wyatt at SummerSlam.

Generally I can forgive people for almost all of their actions...

Ruining my jacket is NOT one of them! #WWEBrisbane #Braywyatt pic.twitter.com/dZcid1gdMa — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) September 16, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.