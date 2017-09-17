Sasha Banks stopped by Her Take to discuss fashion, her journey to the WWE and much more. She also dished on the forming of the Four Horsewomen.

When she was in NXT, Banks and her good friends Bayley, Charlotte and Becky Lynch came together to form the Four Horsewomen. They all had the common goal of stealing the show each time they wrestled.

"It's the best, they motivate me. They make me who I am because I want to be the best and I want to get better ebery single day," Banks said. "I remember being with Bayley, Charlotte and Becky in NXT, and we just pushed each other, and I remember every time that we had a match we wanted to outshine the guys, having the fans be like, 'You know what, they stole the show.' That's the best feeling in the world."

Banks said she believes their friendship outside the ring is what made their matches so great. It was their real-life chemistry that fueled them to make magic inside the ring.

"It's crazy, I feel like you hit your friends harder. Legit, we go to war with each other," Banks said. "I've had countless amazing matches with Becky, and with Bayley we won Match Of The Year of 2015. I want people to be like 'That wasn't just a good match because they're girls,' or 'That was a good girls' match.' I want them to be like 'That was a good match, period.'"

Banks also answered some rapid-fire questions.

NXT vs. RAW:

"NXT, because that's always home for me and I feel like that's really where I made a name for myself."

Austin vs. Rock:

"I love both, but I'm gonna have to choose Stone Cold Steve Austin, just because he slid into my DMs one time. (laughs) And when he did he was just saying how good a match was and I just remember freaking out."

Sable vs. Chyna:

"That's so hard. I'm gonna go with Chyna."

