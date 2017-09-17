Source: Sports Illustrated

Even though she's currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, Bayley hasn't stopped setting lofty goals for herself. The former Raw women's champion told Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso that headlining WrestleMania is not only a dream of her's but it's an expectation.

"I plan on headlining WrestleMania by WrestleMania 35," said Bayley. "I want a one-on-one match with Sasha Banks. A Fatal Four-Way with Sasha, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte would also be great some day at a WrestleMania."

Bayley has been one of the most popular superstars to come out of NXT. She has a special connection with fans, especially the younger ones, because of how open she is about her journey from being a WWE fan to becoming a WWE superstar.

Bayley also commented on Seth Rollins getting the cover of WWE 2K18. Perhaps a spot on the cover of a WWE video game is in her future?

"It's really special for me because I'm really close with Seth Rollins, and he is on the cover," said Bayley. "I was part of the game last year, and that was a huge accomplishment for me. I got a sneak preview of the game, and it's so amazing."

Follow Doric Sam on Twitter at @doricsam83. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.