- Above, Tony Nese and Noam Dar compete in a best-of-three game series with the loser having to eat some spicy candy. First up was UFC 2 and despite Nese getting multiple knockdowns, Dar won via Unanimous Decision. The next game in the series will be Injustice 2.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans, "Which NFL player vs. WWE Superstar dream match would you most want to see?" As of this writing, the results are: Tom Brady vs. John Cena (28 percent), JJ Watt vs. Brock Lesnar (28 percent), Rob Gronkowski vs. Braun Strowman (28 percent), and Odell Beckham Jr. vs. AJ Styles (16 percent).

- WWE stopped in China as part of their overseas tour, holding their first live event there earlier today. Before the show, Lana spent some time with Shinsuke Nakamura and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya to check out the country.

