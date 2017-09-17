- Above is episode 71 of Being the Elite featuring this year's PWG Battle of Los Angeles and the continued search for Adam "Hangman" Page (with appearances by The Hurricane, Ricochet, and Matt Morgan).

- Below, PROGRESS Wrestling uploaded a video of their announcement to have a big show at SSE Arena, Wembley on September 30, 2018. The Arena has a seating capacity of 12,500 and a mailing listing pre-sale will begin on Monday at 12pm GMT. You can join the mailing list by clicking here.

Chris Jericho Issues Lifetime Ban To Wrestler From His Podcast, Taya Valkyrie Talks Issues With AAA
- Davey Richards announced that he will be having knee surgery that will cancel all of his remaining bookings in 2017. He's been battling knee issues since 2006 and after using anti-inflammatory drugs, stem cell therapy, and other treatments, surgery is now required to fix the issue. After surgery and rehab, he plans to make good on the events that he had to cancel on. Below is his full statement.

