- Above is episode 71 of Being the Elite featuring this year's PWG Battle of Los Angeles and the continued search for Adam "Hangman" Page (with appearances by The Hurricane, Ricochet, and Matt Morgan).

- Below, PROGRESS Wrestling uploaded a video of their announcement to have a big show at SSE Arena, Wembley on September 30, 2018. The Arena has a seating capacity of 12,500 and a mailing listing pre-sale will begin on Monday at 12pm GMT. You can join the mailing list by clicking here.

- Davey Richards announced that he will be having knee surgery that will cancel all of his remaining bookings in 2017. He's been battling knee issues since 2006 and after using anti-inflammatory drugs, stem cell therapy, and other treatments, surgery is now required to fix the issue. After surgery and rehab, he plans to make good on the events that he had to cancel on. Below is his full statement.

I can't apologize enough to everyone but I have to cancel my remaining bookings for 2017. I am going to need surgery on Right knee. — Wesley Richards (@RichardsWesley) September 17, 2017

I've always been someone who has bore my heart inside of the ring & "kept it real" with the fans.

I've been known to as you call it " no 1/3 — Wesley Richards (@RichardsWesley) September 17, 2017

Show" events. Truth is ( no excuse) I've been battling knee issues since 2006 when I tore my knee the night before my first ROH match 2/3 — Wesley Richards (@RichardsWesley) September 17, 2017

Cortisone shots, Anti inflammatory drugs, Stem Cell therapy, hyperbaric chambers, etc have kept me able to perform this long but not anymore — Wesley Richards (@RichardsWesley) September 17, 2017

Sorry longer than 3 tweets lol. I've given my life to wrestling since I was 10 and honestly if all I have is a bum knee I am thankful. But.. — Wesley Richards (@RichardsWesley) September 17, 2017

I refuse to let it end like this. I'm going to take the proper time off the get the correct surgery and rehab. I hope to return to make good — Wesley Richards (@RichardsWesley) September 17, 2017

On the events I haven't been able to perform at bc of my knee. I always prided myself on being a wrestlers wrestle and if I couldn't give — Wesley Richards (@RichardsWesley) September 17, 2017

You ?? I didn't want to waste your time. Perhaps foolish pride. But that's me. Anyways- thank you for reading. I love you all and love this — Wesley Richards (@RichardsWesley) September 17, 2017

Great sport and hope to return to it and give you your money's worth. Thank you. — Wesley Richards (@RichardsWesley) September 17, 2017

