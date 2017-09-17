WWE Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan passed away today as friends have begun sending out their condolences on social media. He was 73 years old.

The news of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's passing today gutted me.



I loved our time together.



No one ever did it better than the Wease. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 17, 2017

Saddened by the news that arrived this afternoon from Bobby Heenans daughter Jess, that he has passed. Bobby and... https://t.co/KNsvLlW4sy — Gene Okerlund (@TheGeneOkerlund) September 17, 2017

Heenan debuted in 1960, initially as a wrestler, but transitioned to a managerial role in the World Wrestling Association. It wasn't until the AWA where he would become known as "The Brain," going on to be considered by many, the greatest manager of all-time. In the 80s and 90s he would work for both WCW and WWE, adding Color Commentator to his resume along the way. Many fans fondly remember his time alongside fellow commentator and friend, Gorilla Monsoon. Heenan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

Below are some videos from Heenan's career:

