Thanks to Barry K. for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Shenzhen, China:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day retained over Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler

* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

* Big Boa made his main roster debut defeating Aiden English. Tian Bing was in Boa's corner

* John Cena defeated Rusev

* Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya, Carmella, Lana and Tamina Snuka. Asuka was in the corner of the babyfaces, James Ellsworth with the heels

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retained over Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Fatal 4 Way

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match due to interference from The Singh Brothers

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.