Thanks to Barry K. for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Shenzhen, China:
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day retained over Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler
* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan
* Big Boa made his main roster debut defeating Aiden English. Tian Bing was in Boa's corner
* John Cena defeated Rusev
* Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya, Carmella, Lana and Tamina Snuka. Asuka was in the corner of the babyfaces, James Ellsworth with the heels
* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retained over Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Fatal 4 Way
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match due to interference from The Singh Brothers
