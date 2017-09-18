- Above is the first WWE 2K18 gameplay trailer, courtesy of IGN.

- WWE has a poll asking fans who is pound-for-pound the strongest Superstar - Braun Strowman or WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. As of this writing, 65% voted for Braun.

- John Cena tweeted the following to plug Nikki Bella's appearance on tonight's Dancing With The Stars premiere:

Stepping out of your comfort zone isn't easy & I'm so proud of her. Vote for Nicole @BellaTwins TONIGHT on #DWTS by using 1-800-868-3409! pic.twitter.com/sqiUJe0Qpi — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 18, 2017

