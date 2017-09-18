Above is video of Triple H talking to TMZ Sports about WWE Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, who passed away at the age of 73 this weekend.

"I loved Bobby, he was a great guy, probably one of the naturally funniest guys ever," Triple H said. "Look back on the WWE Network and watch Bobby get put into the WWE Hall of Fame. He did probably an hour of stand-up without a note.

Triple H also noted that in addition to being the greatest managers of all time, Heenan was also one of the best in-ring performers.

"He was one of the all-time best ever," stated Triple H. "What people don't know is, Bobby could have done any of this, he was one of the best in-ring performers there was, he just chose not to do it."

When asked why Heenan cut his in-ring career short, Triple H said that Heenan chose to because he wanted to be a manager.

