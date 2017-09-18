Source: Dakota Student

Raw tag team champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have had their ups and downs since reuniting for the first time in four years, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about a full-on Shield reunion.

All Rollins and Ambrose would need is for Roman Reigns to join them, and they'd once again become one of the most popular factions of recent memory. During the WWE's trip to Grand Forks, N.D., Rollins spoke to Dakota Student and didn't seem too eager for a Shield reunion any time soon.

See Also Seth Rollins On If He'd Welcome Roman Reigns Into Shield Reunion

"Obviously right now I'm focusing on being the Raw Tag Team Champion," he said. "You know, a Shield reunion – who knows? I never thought Ambrose and I would be back together doing this, so if we got Roman on board, that'd be great, but we got a lot of stuff to deal with on our own. We got Cesaro and Sheamus breathing down our necks."

Reigns is currently one of Raw's top singles stars. Even when he's not involved in the Universal Title picture, he's placed in high-profile feuds like his acclaimed rivalry with Braun Strowman this summer, and his current rivalry with John Cena. His feud with Cena is likely to run over multiple pay-per-views, so it's likely he won't be available to rejoin The Shield until 2018 at the earliest.

Rollins knows how popular The Shield was and how noteworthy it was when they broke up. If a reunion ever were to happen, it would likely receive one of the biggest pops of all time.

"We kind of (…) revolutionized the way people thought of what a team could be to the point where, obviously when we broke up, it was a huge deal," Rollins said.

Follow Doric Sam on Twitter at @doricsam83. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.