- Braun Strowman had a non-PG message for Roman Reigns before their match at this past weekend's WWE live event in Brisbane, Australia. As seen in the video above, Strowman gave Reigns the finger before their street fight, which Reigns ended up winning with a spear.

- WWE recently sent out a mailer to fans in the Bay Area about tonight's RAW. The mailer advertised Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt and Reigns vs. Strowman in a street fight for tonight's show, both of which are likely dark matches.

- Below is the book cover for "WWE Absolutely Everything You Need to Know" which is full of trivia, Q&As, strange-but-true facts and "Infomania" infographics. This book will release on October, 3rd, 2017.

Rhythm Somaiya contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.