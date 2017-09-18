As noted, WWE announced that they would be bringing back the legendary "Starrcade" name for their upcoming SmackDown live event during Thanksgiving weekend on Saturday, November 25th in Greensboro, N.C. WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes created the event in 1983, with the first three Starrcade events taking place on Thanksgiving night in Greensboro.

The upcoming live event will feature two steel cage matches with Jinder Mahal defending his title against Shinsuke Nakamura, while Natalya will defend the SmackDown Women's Champion in a cage.

Cody Rhodes responded to WWE bringing back the event, writing on Twitter:

Dear @MichaelPSHayes1



If you're afraid an event won't sell cuz' the holiday and want one of my Dad's events...at least book Goldy..



-Cody — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 18, 2017

His wife, Brandi, was more critical of WWE bringing back the event for not giving credit to Dusty. She tweeted:

Starrcade was created and delivered by Dusty Rhodes. WWE didn't want to do it while he was here. Now they want to do it and not give credit? pic.twitter.com/5ZLsoptjHE — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) September 18, 2017

The current WWE Starrcade card is here. You can check out the logo for the event below:

Here's EVERYTHING you need to know about Starrcade's upcoming return to Greensboro on Saturday 11/25! #WWEStarrcade https://t.co/rLgRFBzGXU — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2017

