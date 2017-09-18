- As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane.

- WWE stock was up 1.74% today, closing at $22.83 per share. Today's high was $22.92 and the low was $22.38.

- Sunday marked 10 years since Sheamus arrived in the United States to further his pro wrestling career. He tweeted the following on the milestone:

The Celtic Warrior landed in the USA 10 years ago today... sadly my trusty axe, An Triod, was a bit too edgy for hand luggage. #anniversary pic.twitter.com/6HoOrdJh8m — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) September 17, 2017

