- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from San Jose in this new video, the final show before WWE No Mercy. As noted, Nia Jax vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss in a non-title match is the only match confirmed for the show as of this writing.

- Paige is at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today as she works towards getting cleared to return to the WWE ring, according to PWInsider. The former Women's Champion has been out of action since having neck surgery in the summer of 2016.

- As seen below, Triple H has announced new WWE NXT Road Trip live events for Phoenix, Las Vegas and Riverside for the month of November. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am via NXTTickets.com.

