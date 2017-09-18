- The lone WWE December pay-per-view, Clash of the Champions, will be a SmackDown branded show. The event takes place on Sunday, December 17th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. This month also features only one single branded pay-per-view, which is the RAW brand's No Mercy pay-per-view this Sunday.

- As noted, the live RAW on Christmas night will take place at the All State Arena in Chicago. SmackDown live the following night will take place in the same building

- The live New Year's RAW a week later will take place in Miami, FL. Tickets will go on sale tickets go on sale on Tuesday, October 3rd.

- WWEShop.com has released a new t-shirt for The Bar, which you can check out below or purchase at this link.

