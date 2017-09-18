- We noted over the weekend how WWE United States Champion AJ Styles wore a mask to the ring for his win over Kevin Owens at Saturday's WWE live event in Osaka, Japan. Styles noted on Twitter that he was paying tribute to The Club with the mask. Above is video of Styles' pre-match promo on Tuesday's title match with Baron Corbin plus video of him wearing the mask.

- WWN Live issued an e-mail alert today to remind fans about Friday's seminar/tryout in Livonia, Michigan with WWE Coach Norman Smiley as the special guest. As noted, wrestlers from the seminar/tryout will be booked as extras on future EVOLVE and WWE NXT events. WWN also provided these comments from Triple H:

"We're happy to have Norman Smiley be a guest and attend the WWN Seminar/Tryout in Livonia, MI. I look forward to hearing his feedback as NXT continues to expand our pipeline of talent."

- Nikki Bella made the following posts as she prepares for tonight's Dancing With The Stars season 25 premiere on ABC:

Bringing my WWE world to the dance floor tonight! Fearless Nikki has arrived Rack Attack anyone?? #teamsmackdown #dwts #wwesuperstar #bellaarmy

Bringing my WWE world to the dance floor tonight! Fearless Nikki has arrived ?? Rack Attack anyone?????? #teamsmackdown #dwts #wwesuperstar #bellaarmy A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Sep 18, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

So beyond excited for tonight! (And of course nervous! Lol) @theartemc has been such an amazing coach and partner. Truly blessed to share the dance floor with one of the best. Hope to make him and all of you proud tonight! Tune in to @dancingabc tonight and for my RAW folks, check us out during a commercial break! All of your support means the world to me! #teamsmackdown #bellaarmy

