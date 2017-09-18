Tonight's WWE RAW from San Jose is scheduled to feature a Six Pack Challenge, according to PWInsider. The winner of that match will go on to face WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz at No Mercy. No word yet on participants but Jason Jordan will likely be in the match.

As noted, tonight's No Mercy go-home edition of RAW will also feature RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax in a non-title match.

