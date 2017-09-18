- Above is a preview for this week's WWE SmackDown, featuring Commissioner Shane McMahon's reaction to last week's segment with Kevin Owens and Vince McMahon, plus Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles with the title on the line.

- It looks like Maryse will be taking some time off as she prepares to welcome her first child into the world next year. She did not appear no tonight's WWE RAW in San Jose with husband WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and it was noted that she was at home resting up after the happy couple made their big announcement last Monday.

- Tonight's RAW opened with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, who passed away at the age of 73 this weekend. WWE is also airing clips and Twitter tributes on Heenan throughout tonight's RAW broadcast. You can see the graphic tribute below:

Tonight's #RAW is in loving memory of the one and only Bobby "The Brain" Heenan. pic.twitter.com/lJtQev7LbN — WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2017

